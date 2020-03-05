“Commonality of Women” art by Cheryl Nelson of Bridgewater: Reception, March 8, 2-4 p.m. Runs through March 28. Library, 62 Main St. South.

KENT

KAA student show: March 7-8, 1-5 p.m. Kent Art Association gallery, 21 South Main St. For more information, call 860-927-3989.

“Wilderness of New England” - works by Ray Olsen: Runs through April 29. Library, 32 North Main St.

ROXBURY

“Pond’s Edge” - works by John Thompson: Runs through April 11. Library, South Street.

SHERMAN

“Magnificent Birds” - photos by Jeff Ginsburg and Lu Li: Artist talk, March 14, 1 p.m. Show runs through April 1. Library, Sherman Center.

WASHINGTON

“Moving Parts” - exhibit of works by Jen Abbott-Tillou: Runs through March 14. Library, Wykeham Road.

Music/Dance

KENT

Music in the Nave concert with Manhattan String Quartet: March 14, 7 p.m. St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, corner of route 7 and 341. Tickets are $15 in advance at http://bit.ly/mansq and $20 at the door. Students will be admitted for free. For more information, call 860-927-3486.

Live Irish music: Tuesdays, 7-10 p.m. Bull’s Bridge Inn, 333 Kent Road. For more information, email davepatonmusic@gmail.com.

NEW MILFORD

5th annual Irish music and dance show: March 14, 1-4 p.m. Hosted by the Blue Yodels and sponsored by the New Milford Commission on the Arts and True Blue Home Care at The Maxx, 94 Railroad St.

SPECIAL EVENTS

KENT

“West Side Story” lecture series: March 7: “West Side Story and William Shakespeare” with panelists Athenaide Dallett and Geoff Stewart, members of Kent School faculty, and Patrick Beer, a member of South Kent School faculty, 2:30 p.m. March 14; screening of 1961 film “West Side Story,” 2:30 p.m. by library at town hall, Kent Green Boulevard. For more information and RSVP, call 860-927-3761.

NEW MILFORD

Irish Dinner Night: March 7, 6 p.m. Trinity Lutheran Church, 107 Kent Road (Route 7 North). $12/adult. $6/child 5-13. Free/child under 5. $40 family maximum.

Greater New Milford Parkinson’s Support Group: March 11, 9:15-10:15 a.m. Meets the second Wednesday of each month, 9:15-10:15 a.m. Senior center, 40 Main St. For more information, call 860-355-6075.

New Milford Senior Citizens Advisory Board’s annual open meeting: March 12, 9:30 a.m. At New Milford Senior Center, Richmond Citizen Center at 40 Main St. Open to public.

Program with mentalist/illusionist Nicholas Wallace: March 13. Presented by Harrybrooke Park at Western Connecticut State University’s White Hall Theater, Danbury. Tickets start at $15 and are available at https://wcsu.showare.com/ordertickets.asp?p=543&src=eventperformances or by calling the box office at 203-837-8499.

