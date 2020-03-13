Arts

BRIDGEWATER

“Commonality of Women” art by Cheryl Nelson of Bridgewater: Runs through March 28. Library, 62 Main St. South.

KENT

“Wilderness of New England” - works by Ray Olsen: Runs through April 29. Library, 32 North Main St.

WASHINGTON

Exhibit of works by Megan Marden: March 21-May 2. Library, Wykeham Road. For more information, call 860-868-7586.

Music/Dance

KENT

Music in the Nave concert with Manhattan String Quartet: POSTPONED. St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, corner of route 7 and 341.

“Songs of the British Isles” with Kent Singers: March 22, 3 p.m. At St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, corner of Main and Bridge streets. $20/adult. Free/child under 12. For more information, call 860-619-8110 or visit www.kentsingers.com.

NEW MILFORD

5th annual Irish music and dance show: March 14, 1-4 p.m. Hosted by the Blue Yodels and sponsored by the New Milford Commission on the Arts and True Blue Home Care at The Maxx, 94 Railroad St.

SHERMAN

Jazz concert with the TJ Thompson Trio: March 14, 7 p.m. Jewish Community Center, 9 Route 39 South. Tickets are $20 for JCC members and $25 for non-members and may be purchased at www.jccinsherman.org or by calling 860-355-8050.

SPECIAL EVENTS

BRIDGEWATER

Program with Jamie Bernstein, oldest daughter of Leonard Bernstein: March 20, 6:30 p.m. Library, 62 Main St. South. Author of “Famous Father Girl: A Memoir of Growing Up Bernstein,” For more information or to register, email cfisher@burnhamlibrary.org or call 860-354-6937.

KENT

“West Side Story” lecture series: March 14; screening of 1961 film “West Side Story,” 2:30 p.m. March 21: “Leonard Bernstein: ‘West Side Story,” 2:30 p.m. With music lecturer Jeffrey Engel, adjunct professor at Northwestern CT Community College. March 28: “Book Talk: ‘Dancing Man’: A Broadway Choreographer’s Journey” with author Tom Santopietro, who will interview Kent resident and noted choreographer Bob Avian as they discuss their new book “Dancing Man: A Broadway Choreographer’s Journey,” 2:30 p.m. Presented by library at town hall, Kent Green Boulevard. For more information and RSVP, call 860-927-3761.

Spring book discussion: March 26: “One Plus One” by Joio Moyes, 5-6:15 p.m. Library, Main Street. With Betty Krasne, PhD. For more information and RSVP, call 860-927-3761.

NEW MILFORD

Coffee & Conversation with the Dems: March 14, 9-11 a.m. At Education Without Walls, 65 Bridge St. Congresswoman Jahana Hayes (D-5th) has been invited to attend.

Coffee and Conversation with the Mayor: March 14, 9:30-11 a.m. E. Paul Martin Meeting Room at Roger Sherman Town Hall, 10 Main St.

Food drive to benefit New Milford Food Bank: March 14, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Hosted by New Milford Lions Club at Stop & Shop, 180 Danbury Road.

Read Full Article