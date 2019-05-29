Calls for reflection of POW/MIAs

To the Editor:

As we recently remembered our deceased veterans during Memorial Day ceremonies across our country, let us remember all POW/MIAs including Connecticut’s POW/MIAs from Southeast Asia.

We remember those whose remains have been returned or were declared dead and buried with crew members.

They include, with the Air Force, Captain Joseph O. Brown, Lt. Col. Robert E. Bush, Major Peter M. Cleary, Major Charles F. Kuhlmann, Major Irwin S. Lerner, Colonel Francis J. McGouldrick, Colonel Charles S. Rowley; with the Navy, Commander LeGrande O. Cole Jr. and Commander Richard Rich; with the Marines, LCpl. Thomas W. Fritsch and 1st Lt. John B. Sherman; and with the Army, SSgt. John T. Gallagher, Captain Arnold E. Holm Jr. and Major Larry A. Thorne.

We remember our unrecovered Prisoners of War and those still missing for whom there has yet to be an accounting.

They include, with the Air Force, Colonel Stuart M. Andrews, Major Charles D. Austin, SSgt. Alfons A. Bankowski, Major Charles L. Bergevin, Major Morgan J. Donahue; TSgt. Richard E. Dunn, SMS Andre R. Guillet, Major Peter D. Hesford, Captain Russell P. Hunter Jr., Captain Peter G. Moriarty, Major Craig R. Nobert, SMS John R. Shoneck and Major Francis A. Walsh Jr.; with the Army, SSgt. Edward J. Bishop Jr., Sgt. James E. Creamer Jr., Sgt. David I. Mixter, Cpl. Thomas H. Perry and Warrant Officer Donald R. Saegaert; with the Navy, PO2nd Class Curtis D. Collette, Lt.JG Gerald W. McKinley, PO Paul K. Moser, LtJG William B. Nickerson, PO 1st Class Edward L. Ott III, Lt. Cmdr. Robert D. Johnson, LtJG Charles B. Pfaffmann and Lt. Norman P. Westwood Jr.; and with the Marines, LCpl. Truman J. McManus and 1st Lt. Albert M. Prevost.

Kathy Shemeley

President

POW/MIA CT Forget-Me-Nots, Inc.