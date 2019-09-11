Washington Democrats recently hosted its Proud to be a Democrat 2019 campaign kick-off event at the Town Pavilion. Michelle Gorra and Jay Hubelbank, Democratic candidates for first selectman and board of selectmen, spoke about local issues and their reasons for running for office. The crowd also welcomed a visit from Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz, and the surprise arrival of 5th District U.S. Congresswoman Jahana Hayes (D-5th). Each spoke of the importance of getting out the vote this November. The town committee’s next scheduled campaign event is a meet and greet event with candidates Oct. 6 at Gunn Memorial Library. Above are, from left to right, Hubelbank, Bysiewicz, Gorra and Hayes.