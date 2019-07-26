Spectrum/Clatter Valley Park in New Milford was abuzz with activity the week of July 14-19, 2019, when Girl Scout day camp was held. Above, Lydia Hyde tosses a golf ball during a sports activity. Spectrum/Clatter Valley Park in New Milford was abuzz with activity the week of July 14-19, 2019, when Girl Scout day camp was held. Above, Lydia Hyde tosses a golf ball during a sports activity. Photo: Deborah Rose / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Deborah Rose / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 19 Caption Close Campers flock to Girl Scout camp 1 / 19 Back to Gallery

Clatter Valley Park in New Milford was buzz with activity last week during Girl Scout day camp. More than 130 attendees participated in the week-long camp based on the theme “Critters, Creatures and Camp, oh my!” Among the activities were sports, crafts, music and songs, archery and more. As a treat, an ice cream truck made a visit to the camp, and Water Witch Hose Co. #2 stopped by to offer water activities.

