Canterbury announces honor roll

Canterbury School, a private school in New Milford, recently recognized numerous students from the Greater New Milford area to its first semester honor roll.

HIGHEST HONORS

Katherine Hawley (fourth form) of Bridgewater; Jacob Gee (third form) of Gaylordsville; Brigida Caruso (fifth form), Nova Chen (sixth form), Emily Chickering (third form), Isabella Cotier (fifth form), Amelia Dattilo (sixth form), Gabriel Diamond (fifth form), Alexa Esposito (fifth form), Sean Fenton (fourth form), Jessica Garcia (sixth form), Ryan Greguski (fifth form), Grace LaVigne (fifth form), Lorelai Lee Swanek (fourth form), Spencer McLean (sixth form), Abigail Omana (fifth form), Brendan Omana (sixth form), Jack Rufa (fourth form), Erik Stedman (fifth form), Cooper Stepankiw (third form), Sara Stone (sixth form), Madelaine Sweeney (third form), Eli Taylor (sixth form), Andrew Xu (fourth form), Sandra Xu (fourth form), Charlotte Zapletal (fourth form) and Jackson Zavatsky (fifth form), all of New Milford; Zachariah Booth (sixth form) and Katherine Delamere (fourth form) of Sherman; and Mari Leonard (third from) and Zachary McGrew (fifth form) of Warren.

HIGH HONORS

Ian Cooke (fourth form), Jake Elston (fourth form), Matthew Jones (sixth form), Cadence Trach (fifth form) and Nicholas Vial (fifth form) of New Milford.

HONORS

Maxim Cotier (sixth form), Aiden Richardson (third form) and Daniella Suarez (fourth form), all of New Milford; Sam Alexanian (fourth form) of Sherman; and Owen Ramee (fourth form) and Kasey Sarmiento (fifth form) of Washington Depot.