Canterbury announces honor roll

Canterbury School, a private school in New Milford, recently recognized numerous students from the Greater New Milford area to its first semester honor roll.

HIGHEST HONORS

Annaleise Booth, Katherine Delamere and Jessica Waldmann of Sherman; Jacob Gee of Gaylordsville; Katherine Hawley of Bridgewater; Mari Leonard and Zachary McGrew of Warren; Hannah Nash of Roxbury; and Emily Chickering, Isabella Cotier, Gabriel Diamond, Alexa Esposito, Giovanna Esposito, Ryan Greguski, Donald Hassiak, Grace LaVigne, Lily LaVigne, Lorelai Lee Swanek, Abigail Omaña, Jack Rufa, Erik Stedman, Cooper Stepankiw, Avery Trach, Cadence Trach, Nicholas Vial, Andrew Xu, Sandra Xu, Charlotte Zapletal and Jackson Zavatsky of New Milford.

HIGH HONORS

Sam Alexanian of Sherman; Beckett Reynolds of Bridgewater; Cyrus Booth and Colin Kennedy of Roxbury; Kasey Sarmiento of Washington Depot; and Ian Cooke, Sean DeSantis and Aiden Richardson of New Milford.

HONORS

Olivia Allen of Sherman; Samantha Hawley of Bridgewater; Olivia O'Connor of Washington; and Owen Ramee of Warren; and Ryan DeSantis, Eric Diaz, Jake Elston, Luke Hassiak, Matthew Mulhern, Yesenia Ortiz and Sofia Vial of New Milford.