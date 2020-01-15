Care center donates funds to American Cancer Society

Candlewood Valley Health and Rehabilitation in New Milford recently donated $2,375 to the American Cancer Society.

A check was presented Dec. 16 by CVHR to the Greater New Milford Woman’s Club’s Pink Angels to be submitted to The American Cancer Society.

The funds were raised Oct. 24 at Candlewood Valley Health & Rehabilitation’s first annual Ladies Night for breast cancer awareness with more than 50 vendors and over 200 attendees.

The event was open to the public.

The center’s long-term care residents and staff helped to prepare for the event.

“We received tremendous community support with generous food donations from LaPiccolina Restaurant and pink floral arrangements from Ruth Chase Flowers,” said Melissa Marici, director of community outreach at CVHR.

Vendors brought one or more raffle items for attendees.

“Turnout was strong, and everyone was enjoying shopping, winning raffles, eating, drinking, mingling with old and new friends, all while raising funds for the American Cancer Society on behalf of those effected by breast cancer,” said David Segal, the center’s administrator.

Patty Murphy, payroll coordinator at Candlewood, founded the Pink Angels when her friend and fellow Woman’s Club member Ellen Thompson was diagnosed with breast cancer nine years ago.

Once Thompson completed her treatment, Murphy handed the reins of the Pink Angels over to her friend.

“The Pink Angels were a tremendous support while I was going through my cancer journey,” Thompson said.

“I am so thankful that I am able to continue this wonderful cause and pay it forward to all those who are fighting the fight and to all future generations,” she said. “The Pink Angels are so grateful for Candlewood Valley’s generous support.”

Deborah Freeman, a Candlewood staffer and a co-president of the Greater New Milford Woman’s Club, helped shape the event, providing organizational direction and support.