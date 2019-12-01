Carol Sing, Parade of Lights slated

The New Milford Village Green will come alive with holiday spirit Dec. 16 for three special offerings — horse and wagon rides, the Carol Sing at 7 p.m., followed by the Parade of Lights.

Horse and wagon rides will be offered from 5 to 7 p.m., the New Milford Commission on the Arts’ annual Carol Sing will start at 7 p.m. and the Parade of Lights will kick off at 7:30 p.m.

The horse and wagon rides — reminiscent of past programs — are sponsored by Housatonic Valley Insurance.

The Carol Sing will begin at 7 p.m. Santa will arrive at 7:30 p.m., escorted by Water Witch Hose Co. #2 and the Parade of Lights.

The Carol Sing will be offered at the bandstand on the Village Green.

The Parade of Lights is a parade of decorated fire trucks and other vehicles.

The Carol Sing was inaugurated in 1977 in conjunction with the New Milford Commission on the Arts by Skitch Henderson, then the conductor of the New York Pops and a New Milford resident, who died in 2005.

Attendees are encouraged to dress for the weather. All events are weather permitting.

Sponsors of the offerings include the Housatonic Valley Insurance Company, Bank Street Theater, the New Milford Commission on the Arts and Water Witch Hose Company #2.