Casagrande wins State Supreme Court case

Cramer & Anderson Partner Dan Casagrande has won a major antitrust case in the Connecticut Supreme Court.

The March 24 decision overturns a decades-old precedent that tying agreements for real estate brokerage fees violate the Connecticut Antitrust Act.

The court essentially ruled that antitrust law had evolved through federal actions in ways that invalidated the Connecticut precedent established in a 1981 decision.

“This important decision provides a critical validation of the sanctity of contracts freely negotiated between sophisticated parties, and provides updated guidance to developers and real estate brokers in Connecticut,” said Attorney Casagrande, who argued the case in September 2018.

“I’m proud to deliver the right outcome for my clients,” he said. “It was a long, hard fought battle and we were turned back at every step—until we got to the state’s highest court.”

“The fact that this is a landmark decision is gratifying and also reflects the benefits of our team approach at Cramer & Anderson and the outstanding work done on this case by my colleague, Partner Lisa Rivas,” he said.

Attorney Casagrande represents Reserve Realty, LLC, which filed a breach of contract claim against Windemere Reserve LLC and BLT Reserve LLC in the summer of 2013.

At the center of the case were two large and then-vacant parcels formerly part of the Union Carbide corporate complex in western Danbury, called the Reserve.

In 2002, real estate developer Woodland Group, which purchased the Reserve properties, engaged the services of primary brokers Jeanette Haddad, who died in 2013, and Paul P. Scalzo, according to the Supreme Court’s case summary.

Reserve Realty, LLC, was created by Haddad and Scalzo to market and sell the Reserve as it became subdivided. (In addition to Reserve Realty, Attorney Casagrande represents Haddad’s husband, Theodore Haddad, Sr., as executor of his wife’s estate, and Scalzo.)

As part of the broker-client relationship, Haddad, Scalzo, and Woodland executed an ‘‘Exclusive Right to Sell—Listing Agreement,” which gave Haddad and Scalzo the exclusive right to sell and/or lease property in the Reserve, according to the case summary.

The agreement also contained the following provision: ‘‘[Woodland] shall make aware to the new purchaser of any part, or of individual lots, or of land, that this [a]greement shall apply to that new purchaser and [Haddad and Scalzo].’’

While Woodland’s master plan for the 546-acre parcel was approved by Danbury zoning officials, the project was effectively blocked by Windemere, which was in the process of developing a neighboring parcel of land.

To resolve the zoning dispute, the case summary explained, Woodland agreed to sell one portion of the Reserve to BLT for a luxury apartment complex, and another parcel to Windemere for commercial development.

