A Nov. 2 concert with The Cast of Beatlemania in New Milford will benefit The Jesse Lewis Choose Love Movement, founded by Scarlett Lewis, whose son, Jesse, was murdered in Sandy Hook in 2012. Scarlett, back center, is shown above with students she meets during her travels across the U.S. and beyond to spread a message of love. New Milford Public Schools implemented the Movement’s enrichment program in the district this year. less A Nov. 2 concert with The Cast of Beatlemania in New Milford will benefit The Jesse Lewis Choose Love Movement, founded by Scarlett Lewis, whose son, Jesse, was murdered in Sandy Hook in 2012. Scarlett, back ... more Photo: Contributed Photo / Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo / Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 2 Caption Close Cast of Beatlemania concert to support Choose Love Movement 1 / 2 Back to Gallery

“Nurturing Healing Love.”

These three words — written on a chalk board by 6-year-old Jesse Lewis days before he was murdered in Sandy Hook in 2012 — are at the core of a movement that has been embraced domestically and internationally.

The Jesse Lewis Choose Love Movement was founded by Jesse’s mother, Scarlett Lewis, who turned her grief into action, focusing on bringing social-emotional learning (SEL) and love to all individuals.

The Movement has created a no-cost downloadable Choose Love Enrichment Program that teaches children and adults how to choose love in any circumstance.

“I want to be for something — love,” Lewis said.

A fundraiser — a concert with the Cast of Beatlemania — will be held Nov. 2 at 8 p.m. at New Milford High School on Route 7 South to benefit the Movement. Doors will open at 7 p.m.

New Milford Public Schools implemented the enrichment program at the start of this school year.

Assistant Superintendent Alisha DiCorpo said New Milford “guidance professionals learned about the impact (the enrichment program) would have on social-emotional learning for all students from a training in a neighboring district.”

“So far, implementation is going well, “DiCorpo said. “Parents have shared positive messages with administration regarding the implementation of the lessons and are working with their child at home to support the learning in school.”

New Milford Mayor Pete Bass described the Movement as “a positive, impactful program that teaches love through their Choose Love enrichment programs.”

“Positive reinforcement benefits us all,” he said.

The program is geared for children of all ages, but is also for adults, and focuses on the character values of courage, gratitude, forgiveness and compassion in action.

It teaches participants how to connect and cope — to understand and manage emotions; set and achieve positive goals; feel and show empathy and compassion for others; establish and maintain positive relationships; and make responsible decisions.

“SEL has a positive benefit for all of us,” Lewis said, citing how the skills and tools it provides are useful throughout a lifetime.

“These skills aren’t innate within us,” she said. “We have to learn them.”

Losing Jesse “was such a terrible, tragic loss, but the beauty that’s come out of it is breathtaking — to have (people) embrace (the program) and take with them information for the rest of their lives,” said Lewis, who travels the world visiting schools and giving speaking engagements.

“When I’m at a school, I think (Jesse) knows,” Lewis said, her voice cracking. “I get so much love when I got into schools. They’re so appreciative.”

To date, the program has had more than 36,000 educator downloads and has been implemented in all 50 states, as well as in Washington, D.C. It has also been embraced around the world.

Read Full Article