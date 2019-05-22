Search 
Wed May 22 2019

Home  

News  

Sports

Leisure  

CT Househunter

Events

Real Estate

Obituaries

Opinion

Family

Comics

Contact Us

Jobs

Cars

Privacy Notice

Terms of Use

High:
Low:
Wind:
Chance of precipitation:

Forecast

close
Wednesday, May 22 News
News

Celebrating New Milford

on
  • Spectrum/ Young’s Field in New Milford was abuzz with activity last weekend for the first Greatest of All Towns (GOAT) Days event. Goatboy Soaps spearheaded the May 18-19, 2019 event that featured food, farm animals such as baby goats, bunnies and other animals from local farms, pony rides, crafts and more. Photo: Deborah Rose / Hearst Connecticut Media / The News-Times / Spectrum

    Spectrum/ Young’s Field in New Milford was abuzz with activity last weekend for the first Greatest of All Towns (GOAT) Days event. Goatboy Soaps spearheaded the May 18-19, 2019 event that featured food, farm animals such as baby goats, bunnies and other animals from local farms, pony rides, crafts and more.

    less

    Spectrum/ Young’s Field in New Milford was abuzz with activity last weekend for the first Greatest of All Towns (GOAT) Days event. Goatboy Soaps spearheaded the May 18-19, 2019 event that featured food, farm

    ... more
    Photo: Deborah Rose / Hearst Connecticut Media
Photo: Deborah Rose / Hearst Connecticut Media
Image 1 of / 8

Caption

Close

Image 1 of 8

Spectrum/ Young’s Field in New Milford was abuzz with activity last weekend for the first Greatest of All Towns (GOAT) Days event. Goatboy Soaps spearheaded the May 18-19, 2019 event that featured food, farm animals such as baby goats, bunnies and other animals from local farms, pony rides, crafts and more.

less

Spectrum/ Young’s Field in New Milford was abuzz with activity last weekend for the first Greatest of All Towns (GOAT) Days event. Goatboy Soaps spearheaded the May 18-19, 2019 event that featured food, farm

... more
Photo: Deborah Rose / Hearst Connecticut Media

Young’s Field in New Milford was abuzz with activity last weekend for the first Greatest of All Towns (GOAT) Days event.

Goatboy Soaps spearheaded the two-day event that featured food, farm animals such as baby goats, bunnies and other animals from local farms, pony rides, crafts and more.

For more photographs, visit www.newmilfordspectrum.com. See more photos on Page S9.

loading