Search 
Wed Jun 5 2019

Home  

News  

Sports

Leisure  

CT Househunter

Events

Real Estate

Obituaries

Opinion

Family

Comics

Contact Us

Jobs

Cars

Privacy Notice

Terms of Use

High:
Low:
Wind:
Chance of precipitation:

Forecast

close
Wednesday, June 5 News
News

Celebrating art

on
  • The show featured works by numerous students. Above is earthenware by Emma Bruzzi. Photo: Deborah Rose / Hearst Connecticut Media / The News-Times / Spectrum

    The show featured works by numerous students. Above is earthenware by Emma Bruzzi.

    The show featured works by numerous students. Above is earthenware by Emma Bruzzi.

    Photo: Deborah Rose / Hearst Connecticut Media
Photo: Deborah Rose / Hearst Connecticut Media
Image 1 of / 3

Caption

Close

Image 1 of 3

The show featured works by numerous students. Above is earthenware by Emma Bruzzi.

The show featured works by numerous students. Above is earthenware by Emma Bruzzi.

Photo: Deborah Rose / Hearst Connecticut Media

New Milford High School held its 27th annual Senior Art Show May 24-26 at The Maxx.

The show featured juried works selected by the staff of the NMHS Art Department. Works of art included photographs, digital art, sculptures, paintings, pottery and drawings by senior artists.

Featured artists included Mya Barrett, Liam Lacey, Chloe Onorato, Christina Onorato, Makayla Pariseau, Alyssa Parsons, Caroline Parsons, Emma Street, and Michaela Zegarelli. The included artists are Madison Bielmeier and Karolina Zimney.

loading