Celebrating love shared

Spectrum/ Candlewood Valley Health and Rehabilitation Center in New Milford recently celebrated Valentine’s Day by hosting a lunch for couples. Several residents and their loved one attended the event that featured a special meal, music with harpist Candace Coates and flowers by Ruth Chase Flowers. Bill and Charlotte Thompson, who have been together for 60 years, were among the diners at the special event. Feb. 14, 2019 Courtesy of Candlewood Valley Health & Rehabilitation Center