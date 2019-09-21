Search 
Sat Sep 21 2019

Saturday, September 21 News
News

Celtic service and supper set at church

Christ Episcopal Church at 4 Wellers Bridge Road in Roxbury will hold its second contemplative Celtic service and supper Sept. 28 at 5:30 p.m., with the deadline to sign up for the dinner Sept. 23.

The service will feature music by harpist Rebecca Swett, an accomplished artist who has played since the age of 10 and who has performed for the Steve Lawrence and Edie Gorme concert, the Russian Symphony Orchestra, the exclusive Admiral’s Cove in Jupiter and throughout the South Florida area.

She has also performed throughout Connecticut and Massachusetts in concerts, Sunday Brunch at the Historical Colonial Inn in Concord, Mass., the Ritz Carlton Tea in Boston and freelance work including weddings, dinners and special and corporate events. She currently resides in Fairfield.

Marianne DeSilva, Dona Murphy and crew will prepare a supper to follow the service.

Donations will be accepted.

For more information and RSVP to the supper, call 860-354-6760 or email christchurchoffice@frontier.com by Sept. 23.

