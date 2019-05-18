Search 
Fri May 17 2019

Home  

News  

Sports

Leisure  

CT Househunter

Events

Real Estate

Obituaries

Opinion

Family

Comics

Contact Us

Jobs

Cars

Privacy Notice

Terms of Use

High:
Low:
Wind:
Chance of precipitation:

Forecast

close
Friday, May 17 News
News

Chamber announces seminar

on

The Greater New Milford Chamber of Commerce will participate in a seminar, “How to Grow Your Business,” May 21 at the Apple Store in Danbury. Small business owners and entrepreneurs are invited to attend

The free seminar, held in partnership between the Chamber and the Apple Store, will run from 8 to 9:30 a.m. at the Apple Store at the Danbury Fair Mall, 7 Backus Ave.

Coffee will be served. Space is limited.

For more information and RSVP to the seminar, email nmcc@newmilford-chamber.com or call 860-354-6080.

loading