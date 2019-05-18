Chamber announces seminar

The Greater New Milford Chamber of Commerce will participate in a seminar, “How to Grow Your Business,” May 21 at the Apple Store in Danbury. Small business owners and entrepreneurs are invited to attend

The free seminar, held in partnership between the Chamber and the Apple Store, will run from 8 to 9:30 a.m. at the Apple Store at the Danbury Fair Mall, 7 Backus Ave.

Coffee will be served. Space is limited.

For more information and RSVP to the seminar, email nmcc@newmilford-chamber.com or call 860-354-6080.