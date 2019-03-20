Chamber networking events on tap at mall

The Greater New Milford Chamber of Commerce will offer a networking events March 26 and April 23 at Danbury Fair Mall in Danbury.

A networking event, held in partnership with the Apple Store, will be held March 26 from 8 to 9:30 a.m. at the Apple Store at 7 Backus Ave.

Participants will discuss how one can work more simply and productively, promote a business creatively, and collaborate with a shared purpose in and out of the office.

It will explore productivity, continuity, and collaboration with Siri Shortcuts, Notifications, Maps, Calendar, Group Face Time and more.

The April 23 program, held in partnership with the Microsoft Store, will focus on the many features of Microsoft Excel that can be used to simplify one’s tasks and increase productivity at home and at work.

Participants will be taught how to navigate Microsoft Excel and utilize workbooks to store data; use Excel to create tables and organize data; create budgets, invoices and other business accounting forms; use Excel to perform mathematical and accounting calculations; and creatively employ key new features of the latest version of Excel.

Both programs are free. Refreshments will be offered.

For more information and RSVP, call 860-354-6080 or email nmcc@newmilford-chamber.com.