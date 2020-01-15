Chamber sets Winter Gala

The Greater New Milford Chamber of Commerce will hold its 22nd annual Crystal Winter Gala Feb. 22 from 6 to 11 p.m. at the Amber Room Colonnade in Danbury.

The black tie optional dinner-dance will feature an open bar, a cocktail hour, dinner, dessert and an artisan hot chocolate station, as well as a silent auction and a wine pull and balloon pop fundraisers.

Musical entertainment will be provided by a disc jockey.

Tickets are $100.

Sponsors and silent auction items are sought.

Tickets can be purchased and sponsors can sign up by contacting the Chamber office at nmcc@newmilford-chamber.com or 860-354-6080, and by visiting https://newmilford-chamber.com/product/gala/

Proceeds from events such as the gala and the Village Fair Days, the Greater New Milford Chamber of Commerce is able to keep membership dues affordable, offer a variety of free educational seminars and networking events, award scholarships to our local students, make donations to various organizations in our community, and host community events like the fireworks celebration and tree lighting ceremony.