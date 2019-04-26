Search 
Fri Apr 26 2019

Home  

News  

Sports

Leisure  

CT Househunter

Events

Real Estate

Obituaries

Opinion

Family

Comics

Contact Us

Jobs

Cars

Privacy Notice

Terms of Use

High:
Low:
Wind:
Chance of precipitation:

Forecast

close
Friday, April 26 News
News

Chamber sets networking event

on

The Greater New Milford Chamber of Commerce will hold a Breakfast Networking Scene exclusively for members May 13 from 8 to 9 a.m. in Washington.

The structured morning networking event will be held at the Devereux Glenholme School at 81 Sabbaday Lane.

Attendees must be members only who are in good standing (2019 dues paid) and have pre-registered by emailing nmcc@newmilford-chamber.com or calling 860-354-6080 by May 8.

The event will include breakfast and open networking from 8 to 8:15 a.m.; 30 seconds to one minute of elevator speeches about an attendees’ business and comments from the sponsor, the school, from 8:15 to 8:45 a.m.; and follow-up with fellow attendees and more open networking from 8:45 to 9 a.m.

loading