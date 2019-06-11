Chamber sets several events

The Greater New Milford Chamber of Commerce has announced it will offer several programs in the coming days.

They will include a program at the Microsoft Store at Danbury Fair Mall, a Business Scene and a Lunch & Learn seminar.

A networking and education event, featuring tips and tricks to streamline Office 365, will be held June 18 from 8:30 to 10 a.m. at the Microsoft Store in Danbury.

The next Business Scene, an informal networking event for business people in the Greater New Milford area, will be held June 20 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Bleachery, 143 West St., New Milford.

The event, which will be sponsored by Fischel Properties, is free and open to the public.

The chamber, in partnership with Bakewell & Mulhare LLC, will play host to a Lunch & Learn seminar, “QuickBooks,” June 25 from noon to 1:30 p.m. at the 19 Main venue at 19 Main St.

QuickBooks is an accounting tool that helps organize business finances in one place. It is designed for small to medium-sized businesses and is economical to use.

For more information and RSVP to the Microsoft program and the Lunch & Learn seminar, email nmcc@newmilford-chamber.com or call 860-354-6080.

Registration is required by June 20 for the lunch program.