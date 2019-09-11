Chamber slates ‘How it’s Made’ program

The Greater New Milford Chamber of Commerce will hold its next new educational & networking event, How It’s Made, Oct. 1 from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Attendees are invited to get an inside look at the historic Mike Nichols farm in Bridgewater, now home to Trowbridge's Ltd., an Arabian horse breeding, training, sales and lesson farm that prioritizes introducing new people to horses in general and Arabian horses, the world's oldest light horse breed in particular.

Trowbridge’s LTD is located at 236 Henry Sanford Road in Bridgewater.

Guests will get a tour of the 20-acre farm with an introduction to what goes into a day with 50-plus horses.

In addition, they will get an introduction to the farm's School Master lesson horses, as well as Outreach Star and Rock On, and view a Liberty Demonstration and receive an introduction to the Arabian Horse.

Light hors d'oeuvre and refreshments will be served, and a wine tasting generously sponsored by Maywood Farms, featuring their locally produced Cabernet Franc, Chardonnay and bistro white and red blends.

Photo opportunities will be available with Arabian Horse Ambassadors.

For more information and RSVP, email nmcc@newmilford-chamber.com or call 860-354-6080 by Sept. 30