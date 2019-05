The Merryall Chapel in New Milford will kick off its 2019 season of services May 26 at 4 p.m. with guest pastor the Rev. Jack Gilpin of St. John’s Episcopal Church in town.

All services will be held 4 p.m., except on Christmas Eve when the service will take place at 9 p.m. The chapel is on Chapel Hill Road. Visit www.merryallchapel.org for information.