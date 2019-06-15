Chapel slates regular services

The Merryall Chapel in New Milford is offering monthly services with guest pastors.

All services will be held 4 p.m., except on Christmas Eve when the service will take place at 9 p.m.

Future services will be held June 23 with Pastor Brian Prue of Walnut Hill Community Church in New Milford, July 21 with Pastor John Esposito of Gaylordsville United Methodist Church, Aug. 18 with the Rev. Linda Williams of Salem Covenant Church in Washington, Sept. 15 with Deacon Roland Miller of St. Francis Xavier Church in New Milford, Oct. 20 with the Rev. Steve Klots of South Kent School, Nov. 24 with Chaplain Alan Freeman of Chaplain Services of Connecticut and Dec. 24 with the Rev. Paul Hibbard, chaplain of Waterbury Hospital.

The chapel is located on Chapel Hill Road. For more information, visit www.merryallchapel.org.