Search 
Fri Jul 19 2019

Home  

News  

Sports

Leisure  

CT Househunter

Events

Real Estate

Obituaries

Opinion

Family

Comics

Contact Us

Jobs

Cars

Privacy Notice

Terms of Use

High:
Low:
Wind:
Chance of precipitation:

Forecast

close
Friday, July 19 News
News

Chapel slates regular services

on

The Merryall Chapel in New Milford is offering monthly services with guest pastors.

All services will be held 4 p.m., except on Christmas Eve when the service will take place at 9 p.m.

Future services will be held July 21 with Pastor John Esposito of Gaylordsville United Methodist Church, Aug. 18 with the Rev. Linda Williams of Salem Covenant Church in Washington, Sept. 15 with Deacon Roland Miller of St. Francis Xavier Church in New Milford, Oct. 20 with the Rev. Steve Klots of South Kent School, Nov. 24 with Chaplain Alan Freeman of Chaplain Services of Connecticut and Dec. 24 with the Rev. Paul Hibbard, chaplain of Waterbury Hospital.

The chapel is located on Chapel Hill Road. For more information, visit www.merryallchapel.org.

loading