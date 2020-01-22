Search 
Thu Jan 23 2020

Thursday, January 23 News
Chapin honored with community service award

    Eric Lundgren, Northville Residents Association board member, left, presents the Agnes & Samuel Knowles Award for Outstanding Community Service to Chapin.

    Eric Lundgren, Northville Residents Association board member, left, presents the Agnes & Samuel Knowles Award for Outstanding Community Service to Chapin.

The Northville Residents Association recently presented Charles J. Chapin with its prestigious Agnes & Samuel Knowles Award for Outstanding Community Service.

The award was given to Chapin at the organization’s 31st annual meeting held Oct. 27 at the Merryall Center for the Arts.

Chapin, 96, is a longtime member of the New Milford Rotary Club and a founding member of the Northville Volunteer Fire Department.

He has been a member and fireman since the beginning of the department in 1963.

Chapin worked for the Connecticut Department of Transportation until he retired.

Following his retirement, Chapin drove a New Milford school bus for more than 27 years.

He has two children.

The Northville Residents Association, Inc. was founded in 1989 by a group of interested citizens who were concerned with the future of the community.

The purpose of the association is to maintain and preserve the rural, residential, and historic character of the Northville community in the town of New Milford.

