Children invited to ‘Tales and Trails’

The Roxbury Land Trust will hold a special summer program for the pre-K and kindergarteners, “Tuesdays Tales and Trails,” beginning July 9 at 10 a.m. at the River Road Preserve.

The program will run Tuesdays in July at a different preserve.

Children must be accompanied by an adult.

Each session will cover a different aspect of the land trust, starting with rivers at River Road and moving on to farms, insects, and meadows at Gavel Family, Brian E. Tierney and Styron preserves.

In the event of inclement weather, the sessions will be moved indoors to the 6 Mine Hill Road offices (and will not include a trails component.)

For more information and RSVP, email ann@roxburylandtrust.org or call 860-350-4148.