Wed Jun 12 2019

Wednesday, June 12 News
News

Children’s Center grateful for Day of Action

  The United Way recently organized a Day of Action, with volunteers from Webster Bank and the United Way/Town of New Milford participating in cleanup activities at The Children's Center of New Milford, Inc. Volunteers included Jenifer Knight, Samia Nait Mansour, Sheila Duarte-Hanna, Anthony Santiago and Tammy Reardon.

    The United Way recently organized a Day of Action, with volunteers from Webster Bank and the United Way/Town of New Milford participating in cleanup activities at The Children’s Center of New Milford, Inc. Volunteers included Jenifer Knight, Samia Nait Mansour, Sheila Duarte-Hanna, Anthony Santiago and Tammy Reardon.

    The United Way recently organized a Day of Action, with volunteers from Webster Bank and the United Way/Town of New Milford participating in cleanup activities at The Children’s Center of New Milford, Inc.

To the Editor:

Thank you to United Way for organizing the annual Day of Action and the volunteers from Webster Bank and the United Way/Town of New Milford.

You let the sunshine into newly cleaned classroom windows and reclaimed our day lily gardens from invasive grasses.

The children and staff love the improvements you made.

Webster Bank Volunteers included Jenifer Knight, Samia Nait Mansour, Sheila Duarte-Hanna and Anthony Santiago and the United Way/Town of New Milford Representative was Tammy Reardon.

Thank you.

Susan H. Johnston

Executive Director

Children’s Center of New Milford, Inc.

