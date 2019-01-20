As first in line at the Kent Center School’s Scholarship Fund’s 23rd annual Chocolate Fest last year, Chase Harrington appears pleased with his selection of treats. This year’s event will be held Feb. 7. As first in line at the Kent Center School’s Scholarship Fund’s 23rd annual Chocolate Fest last year, Chase Harrington appears pleased with his selection of treats. This year’s event will be held Feb. 7. Photo: Deborah Rose / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Deborah Rose / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Chocolate Fest on tap at KCS 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

The Kent Center School Scholarship Fund will host the 24th annual Chocolate Fest Feb. 7 from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. at Kent Center School.

A snow date of Feb. 8 is set.

Patrons will be invited to pay $5 at the door to receive a plate of homemade chocolate goodies from local bakers.

Bakers interested in making chocolate treats are reminded there is a no-nut policy — not just peanuts — due to student allergies.

Baked goods should be delivered to the 9 Judd Ave. school Feb. 7 from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. through the front door of the school.

Proceeds go to scholarships for the post-secondary education of Kent Center School graduates.

For information, mail info@kcssf.org or visit www.Facebook.com/kcssfchocolatefest or call 860-927-3497.