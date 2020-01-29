Chocolate Fest on tap at KCS

The Kent Center School Scholarship Fund will host the 25th annual Chocolate Fest Feb. 12 from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. at Kent Center School.

A snow date of Feb. 13 is set.

Patrons will be invited to pay $5 at the door to receive a plate of homemade chocolate goodies from local bakers.

Bakers interested in making chocolate treats are reminded there is a no-nut policy — not just peanuts — due to student allergies.

Baked goods should be delivered to the 9 Judd Ave. school Feb. 12 from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. through the front door of the school.

Proceeds go to scholarships for the post-secondary education of Kent Center School graduates.

For information, mail info@kcssf.org or visit www.Facebook.com/kcssfchocolatefest or call 860-927-3497.