Search 
Thu Apr 11 2019

Home  

News  

Sports

Leisure  

CT Househunter

Events

Real Estate

Obituaries

Opinion

Family

Comics

Contact Us

Jobs

Cars

Privacy Notice

Terms of Use

High:
Low:
Wind:
Chance of precipitation:

Forecast

close
Thursday, April 11 News
News

Chocolate Fest set in Washington

on

The Washington Republican Town Committee will, after a one-year break, will resume its Chocolate Fest April 13 at 11 a.m. at the American Legion Hall in Bryan Plaza.

For $5, patrons can fill a plate with a variety of chocolate treats, including cookies, brownies, lollipops, fudge, colored eggs with chocolate and more. Plates can be bagged.

In addition, a silent auction and a guess the number of M&Ms in a jar and another contest, Find the Elephant in the Room, will be held.

The winner of the silent auction will be announced at 2 p.m. to pick up their prize.

Door prizes will be available for children to bid on for free.

Proceeds will benefit the Washington Republican Town Committee, with 10 percent to be donated to an organization in Washington that helps others.

loading