Chocolate Fest set in Washington

The Washington Republican Town Committee will, after a one-year break, will resume its Chocolate Fest April 13 at 11 a.m. at the American Legion Hall in Bryan Plaza.

For $5, patrons can fill a plate with a variety of chocolate treats, including cookies, brownies, lollipops, fudge, colored eggs with chocolate and more. Plates can be bagged.

In addition, a silent auction and a guess the number of M&Ms in a jar and another contest, Find the Elephant in the Room, will be held.

The winner of the silent auction will be announced at 2 p.m. to pick up their prize.

Door prizes will be available for children to bid on for free.

Proceeds will benefit the Washington Republican Town Committee, with 10 percent to be donated to an organization in Washington that helps others.