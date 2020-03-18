Choose Love Online Classes available

The Jesse Lewis Choose Love Movement has announced free, limited-time, live Choose Love Online Classes in an effort to ease the increased fear and anxiety that the development of the Coronavirus has created, especially among children.

The series will be available on the Choose Love website weekdays through March 27.

As the organization’s response to the unexpected school closures, the series will provide live 30-minute classes geared toward elementary school students and are fun for the whole family.

The classes will encourage thoughtful interaction, teach mindfulness and stress management techniques, provide downloadable activity sheets and offer suggestions for projects the kids can go and do during the rest of the day that will make them feel good and purposeful during these uncertain coming weeks.

Lessons will borrow from the no cost, next-generation SEL program Choose Love For School, a social and emotional learning program currently being taught in all 50 U.S. states and over 100 countries around the world.

The Choose Love Formula (Courage + Gratitude + Forgiveness + Compassion-in-Action = Choosing Love) is the foundation of the program.

“I’m an adult, and even I am feeling anxious about recent developments related to the Coronavirus,” said Choose Love Movement founder Scarlett Lewis, whose son, Jesse Lewis, was one of the 6 year-old victims of the 2012 Sandy Hook massacre.

“Unexpected school closures are exacerbating anxiety among children and families, who are suddenly faced with at least 14 days of unstructured downtime,” she said. ”Meanwhile, we have created free programs that teach children - and parents - how to effectively manage their emotions and respond calmly to any situation, that are accessible to anyone, anywhere via our website.”

“What better time is there to take children and their families by the hand and lead them through a series of these life-changing lessons online?” she said.

Registration is available at www.ChooseLoveMovement.org.