Chore Services ‘grateful’ for fundraiser support

To the Editor:

The New Milford Chore Services “Heel-Toe in the Sand” fundraiser, held for the second consecutive year at JK Shuffles, was a resounding success.

The approximately 50 heel stomping dancers who attended had a blast dancing to Jill’s direction (or maybe just doing their own thing), eating great food provided by Jo-Jo’s Deli, or watching the graceful ballroom dancing demonstration by Jill’s friends, Stephen and Aleksandra Hughes.

We wish to thank our sponsors who donated items as door prizes: Home Depot, Colosseo, Sharoan’s Hair Studio, Housatonic River Brewing, Bull’s Bridge Inn and DolrBill’s Bowling.

Thank you all for thinking of our senior citizens.

Also, we gratefully acknowledge the Connecticut Community Foundation’s generous matching grant for this event.

We certainly can’t forget the New Milford Senior Center’s Citizens Advisory Board, which supports our efforts to keep senior citizens in their homes by providing volunteer services others take for granted (gutter cleaning, raking, changing ceiling lights, etc.).

New Milford’s senior center is a proactive branch of the town, serving a growing senior population and the New Milford Chore Services is proud to be a part of its efforts.

We were able to raise over $1,000, so we will qualify for the Connecticut Community Foundation $1,000 matching grant.

We are so grateful to be a part of the caring and generous New Milford community.

Rufus deRham

Chore Services coordinator