Thu Jul 4 2019

Thursday, July 4
Church offering two programs

New Milford Assembly is offering Vantage Student Ministries and open house prayer space.

Vantage Student Ministries, open to all junior and senior high school students, meets regularly Sundays from 6 to 7:30 p.m. The first meeting of each month, with the next one being July 7, will include a party with food and indoor/outdoor games.

The church’s open house prayer space is offered Thursdays from noon to 7 p.m.

The church is located at 47 Old Park Lane Road. For more information, call 860-355-0812.

