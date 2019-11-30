Church slates ‘Messiah Sing-In’

St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church in Kent will hold its ninth annual “Messiah Sing-In” Dec. 6 at 7:30 p.m. at the 1 Main St. church.

James Sinclair will conduct the Sherman Chamber Ensemble. The chorus will consist of members of the audience who wish to sing.

George Frederic Handel’s “Messiah,” a monumental work for voices and orchestra, has been popular since its Dublin premiere in 1742.

This performance will feature Part One, which centers on Christ’s Nativity, and concludes with the famous “Hallelujah Chorus.”

Soprano Jennifer Tyo Oberto, alto Dana Kephart, tenor Stephen Hassmer and bass-baritone Joseph McDonough will perform, along with Laurel Larsen on organ.

Tickets are $15 in advance at http://bit.ly/messiah19 and $20 at the door. Students will be admitted for free.

For more information, call 860-927-34876, email st.andrew.kent@snet.net, or visit www.standrewskentct.org/mitn.html.