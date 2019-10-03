Church to offer chili cook-off

The Roxbury Congregational Church will hold a chili cook-off Oct. 5 from 5 to 7 p.m.

A variety of different chillis, including vegetarian ones, made by local restaurants and caterers will be available for sampling.

After sampling, patrons may vote for their favorite chili, and dine for dinner at the 24 Church St. church.

Local restaurants participating include Bridgewater Village Store and Bistro in Bridgewater, The Cookhouse and The Market (formerly Northville Market) in New Milford, GW Tavern and The Pantry in Washington Depot, and Marketplace Kitchen & Bar and New Morning Market in Woodbury, and Roxbury Market in Roxbury.

Dinner will include salad, chili, corn bread, dessert and beverages. Gluten free cornbread and dessert will be available.

Musician Don Lowe will perform live music, and drawings will be offered.

Admission is $15 for adults, $12 for seniors 65 and older, and $6 for children under 10.

Proceeds will benefit the church’s mission projects