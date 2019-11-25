Search 
Mon Nov 25 2019

Monday, November 25 News
News

‘Circle of Influence’

  Minor Memorial Library in Roxbury will open an exhibit, "Circle of Influence," featuring works by 20 students of local artist and teacher Ira Barkoff, with a reception Nov. 23 from 2 to 4 p.m. The show will run through Jan. 4 at the South Street library. Above is a sample of Barkoff's work.

    Photo: Courtesy Of Minor Memorial Library
Photo: Courtesy Of Minor Memorial Library
Photo: Courtesy Of Minor Memorial Library

