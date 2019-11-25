-
Photo: Courtesy Of Minor Memorial Library
Minor Memorial Library in Roxbury will open an exhibit, “Circle of Influence,” featuring works by 20 students of local artist and teacher Ira Barkoff, with a reception Nov. 23 from 2 to 4 p.m. The show will run through Jan. 4 at the South Street library. Above is a sample of Barkoff's work.