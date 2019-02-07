Classes slated at VCA

The Village Center for the Arts in New Milford will offer a variety of workshops in the coming weeks.

Offerings will include Dirty Date Night, featuring one night of throwing on the wheel and a second night to trim the bottom (glazing can be done at a later date), Feb. 9 from 6 to 9 p.m. and Feb. 23 from 6 to 8 p.m., for a cost of $190 per couple; Women, Wine & Wheel, featuring throwing or something more advanced and glazing Feb. 15 from 7 to 10 p.m. and March 1 from 7 to 9 p.m., for a cost of $110; and a Paint Along with Deb Sowerby, featuring “Unconditional Hearts,” Feb. 16 from 6 to 9 p.m., for a cost of $35.

Participants are invited to BYOB and a nut-free snack to share.

For more information and RSVP, call the 12 Main St. studio at 860-354-4318.