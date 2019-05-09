Classes slated at VCA

The Village Center for the Arts in New Milford will present a multi-generational art exhibit and a variety of classes and workshops in the coming weeks.

The art show, “Year After Year,” will be held June 1 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. and June 2 from 1 to 4 p.m. at The Makery Coworking on Bank Street.

Light refreshments will be served.

Other center offerings will include an open house, featuring samples of the center’s activities, May 11 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; an adult drawing class on four Wednesdays May 15 through June 5 from 1 to 3 p.m. for $139; Dirty Date Night May 17 from 7 to 10 p.m. and another date to be determined for $190; an adult watercolor class for beginners and intermediate level students Wednesdays June 5-19 ($105); and drawing perspective June 12 and 19 from to 1 3 p.m. ($69).

For more information and RSVP, call the 12 Main St. center at 860-354-4318.