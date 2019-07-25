Clay artists to exhibit, sell work

Works by members of the Connecticut Clay Artists (CCA), a group of professional potters, will be featured at Gallery 25 in New Milford next month.

The show will be Thursdays and Sundays noon to 5 p.m. and Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

An opening reception with the artists will be held Aug. 10 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the gallery located on the railroad station on Railroad Street.

The reception will coincide with the town Art Walk, which will feature artists who will demonstrate and sell their work at downtown businesses.

CCA artwork includes hand built, wheel-thrown and sculpted art made from stoneware, porcelain, terracotta and earthenware.

The clay is fired in electric, wood, and gas kilns. Clay pieces in this show are both functional and decorative.

Participating artists will include Roberta Ahuja, Rosalind Liliengren and Karen Pinto of Newtown, Paula Cook and Sarah Bernhardt of Ridgefield and Paula Sibrack Marian of Sherman .

Ahuja, who is from Brazil, fell in love with clay by first decorating commercial green ware bowls.

She has taken workshops, but is largely self-taught in throwing on the pottery wheel.

The ceramics instructor at Escape to the Arts, part of the YMCA in Danbury, likes to experiment with both form and surface pattern.

Cook, who trained at Wooster Community Art Center in Danbury, makes and fires her stoneware pottery at the Clay Art Center in Port Chester, N.Y., in a gas reduction kiln.

Some of her pieces are wood fired. Her inspiration comes from the human form.

Bernhardt, who earned a BFA in ceramics, was an instructor at Brookfield Arts Center and other regional art centers.

She has enjoyed creating work in earthenware and Majolica (colorful painting on white glaze).

She works in mid-range stoneware and porcelain.

Liljengren, who is a retired as an art teacher from the Westport schools, creates both wheel-thrown and hand-built ceramics inspired by her love of nature.

Her mid-range temperature pieces can include crocheted and woven elements.

Marian, who retired as head of the New Milford High School Art Department, earned a master’s degree in ceramic and has a strong interest in global ceramics.

She has studied, and written scholarly articles about pit firing in Mexico, slip trailing in Romania, porcelain in China and political art in Cuba.

The member of Gallery 25 works in terracota, which allows for bright colors. She uses slip trailing and non-clay elements on her pots.

Pinto, who holds a degree in studio art with a concentration in ceramics, creates works that reflects her love of the ocean and sea creatures.

She teaches children and adults in a variety of settings. With her strong interest in historical ceramics, she has led workshops in Toby Jugs, tile and mask making, rython drinking vessels, Egyptian paste, ocarinas and more.

Sea life is an ongoing theme in the work of the artist who is a member of Gallery 25.

Read Full Article