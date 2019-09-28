‘Climate Change Progress’ slated at library

Daniel C. Esty, environmental law professor at Yale University will present a talk, “Climate Change Progress: Global, National, State, and Local Perspectives,” Oct. 8 at Gunn Memorial Library in Washington.

The 6:30 p.m. program at the Wykeham Road library will address climate change progress and challenges and what individuals can do to work towards a sustainable future for all.

Esty is a lecturer on energy, sustainability and climate change issues and has been quoted in various national publications. He is a frequent commentator on NPR and has appeared on a number of national TV talk shows to speak on a wide range of issues. From 2011 to 2014, he served as Commissioner of the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection.

He is the author or editor of 10 books and numerous articles on energy, environmental and sustainability issues and the relationships between environmental protection and corporate strategy, competitiveness, trade, globalization, metrics, governance, and development.

In 2002, Esty received the American Bar Association Award for Distinguished Achievement in Environmental Law and Policy. In addition, Esty played a significant role in the 2008 Obama Presidential campaign as an energy and environmental policy advisor and served as a key member of the Presidential Transition Team.

Esty holds a bachelor’s degree from Harvard, a master’s degree from Balliol College at Oxford University, where he was a Rhodes Scholar, and a law degree from Yale Law School.

For more information and RSVP, call 860-868-7586.