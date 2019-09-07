Search 
Sat Sep 7 2019

Saturday, September 7 News
News

Climate change film to be screened

on

Gunn Memorial Library and the Washington Environmental Council and the First Congregational Church in Washington will co-present a screening of a National Geographic climate change documentary “Paris to Pittsburgh” Sept. 17 at 6 p.m.

The film brings the impassioned efforts of individuals who are battling the most severe threats of climate change in their own backyards.

Set against the national debate over the United States’ energy future - and the Trump administration’s explosive decision to exit the Paris Climate Agreement - the film captures what’s at stake for communities around the country and the inspiring ways Americans are responding.

A question and answer session will follow at the Wykeham Road library.

For more information and RSVP, call 860-868-7586.

