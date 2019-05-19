Club to hold annual plant sale

The Garden Club of New Milford will hold its annual plant sale May 25 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the Village Green.

The sale will include divided perennials, annuals, herbs, vegetables, hanging baskets, pre-planted flower containers, a “Three Sisters” demonstration, and garden-related tag sale items.

The not for profit club maintains gardens and containers on or near the Green and other plantings throughout the town, provides flower arranging and garden programs that are open to the public, decorates during the holidays, supports conservation issues, and awards a scholarship to a qualifying student.