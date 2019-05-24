Search 
Fri May 24 2019

Home  

News  

Sports

Leisure  

CT Househunter

Events

Real Estate

Obituaries

Opinion

Family

Comics

Contact Us

Jobs

Cars

Privacy Notice

Terms of Use

High:
Low:
Wind:
Chance of precipitation:

Forecast

close
Friday, May 24 News
News

Club to hold annual plant sale

on

The Garden Club of New Milford will hold its annual plant sale May 25 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the Village Green.

The sale will include divided perennials, annuals, herbs, vegetables, hanging baskets, pre-planted flower containers, a “Three Sisters” demonstration, and garden-related tag sale items.

The not for profit club maintains gardens and containers on or near the Green and other plantings throughout the town, provides flower arranging and garden programs that are open to the public, decorates during the holidays, supports conservation issues, and awards a scholarship to a qualifying student.

loading