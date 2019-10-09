Club to introduce ‘Quarter Mania’

The Woman’s Club of Greater New Milford will hold a “Quarter Mania” event Oct. 19, with doors opening at 11 a.m. and the auction beginning at noon at Trinity Lutheran Church on Route 7 North.

This is a new type of fundraiser for the area. It is a cross between an auction and a raffle where individuals will bid to have a chance to win a prize or gift certificate.

Bids are in 25-cent increments from 1 to 4 quarters.

Light lunch items and desserts will be available to purchase.

A numbered bidding paddle can be purchased for $5 and a corresponding numbered chip will be placed in the drawing basket.

All items up for bid will be displayed and the required bid amount clearly shown.

Once the auction starts, individuals will bid for the correct number of quarters on the items and raise their paddle.

Auction organizers will pick a number at random and keep picking until the winning bid number is selected.

Approximately 100 items will be available.