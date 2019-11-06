Cocktails, conversation set by Glenholme School

The Glenholme School in Washington will hold an evening of cocktails and conversation Nov. 14 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the 19 Main venue at 19 Main St. in New Milford.

The evening will be a low- key event to network with professionals, educators, small business owners, clinicians, parents, health care providers and others who have an interest in getting to know others in the community and learn more about the school.

The Glenholme school is a coed therapeutic boarding school for students ages 10 to 21 who have high functioning autism, anxiety, depression, OCD, Tourette’s and other learning differences.

The goal is to help students prepare for college or careers, and for the younger students to return to their home schools. The school welcomes small business owners who might be able to provide internships to students from the school.

Tickets are $45 in advance and $50 at the door with proceeds to support the creation of a sensory classroom for Glenholme’s younger students on the Autism spectrum.

A sensory classroom is a therapeutic space with a variety of equipment that provides students with special needs with personalized sensory input.

This helps these children calm and focus themselves so they can be better prepared for learning and interacting with others.

Beer and wine will be provided along with light bites.

For more information and tickets, call Courtney Delaney at 860-868-7377 or email cdelaney@devereux.org.