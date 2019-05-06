College planning workshop slated

Kent Memorial Library on Main Street will present a workshop, “Personal Time Line for the College Process and What Admission Committees Look for in Applicants,” with Dr. Carla Shere, a college adviser and past admission officer with over 30 years of experience, May 9 from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

The workshop, geared for students in ninth through eleventh grade, will focus on what the time link for the college application process looks like and what college admission officers look for as they review their case load of applications.

Some topics to be discussed include a review of appropriate college timeline for ninth through twelfth graders, planning a personal college timeline, what can be done for the college process, using summer effectively, what makes an application complete, how to positively present oneself to the admission committee and requesting recommendations and visiting colleges.

For more information and RSVP, call 860-927-3761.