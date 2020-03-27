Deborah Rose Deborah Rose Photo: Deborah Rose / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Deborah Rose / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Column: Taking it one day at a time 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Off and on for a few years, my two kids have asked to be home schooled.

The topic usually came up when they had had a bad day at school.

My reply was always the same: I scoffed, knowing there was no way I would be able to teach them at home for a whole school day.

Besides, I’ve had a full-time job for years that helps pay the bills. Home school was not an option.

But now, with coronavirus having spread across the globe, learning at home is no longer a choice.

Schools have already rolled out, or will soon roll out, distance learning while we are adhering to social distancing and a new way of life in hopes of stopping the spread of this virus.

My daughter, 9, is especially excited about the prospect of learning at home.

My son, almost 12, isn’t thrilled with the idea of school in general, but is happy to hear he will join other New Milford students in finishing up the school year before June 30, once the distance learning rolled out in the district Wednesday, March 25.

After I finished putting out the first Spectrum remotely March 17, I mentally prepared myself — well, sort of — for a trial run of school with the kids.

On March 17, Eleanor arranged “desks” and chairs in our living room, set up a teacher’s desk and chair for me, labeled a bin with “finished work” for completed assignments, set up student and teacher pencil boxes, placed a dry erase board on my desk and put out a small an American flag for the “Pledge of Allegiance.”

I think she considered our school time more as play, but the reality is, this way of life will be the new “normal” for the foreseeable future.

Gov. Ned Lamont announced Monday Connecticut public schools will be closed at least through April 20 but hinted the next day schools could be closed until fall.

Here we go

On March 18, I assumed my seat in the teacher’s chair and kicked off our own trial days of school to give the kids — and myself — some sort of structure.

After the Pledge and a welcome, the kids read about the coronavirus in health; reviewed the latest emails from their respective principals and Superintendent Dr. Kerry Parker; completed math problems I made up; discussed healthy eating and meal planned; did a few chores; took a walk for PE; and took a field trip to drop off a care package to a loved one.

All in all, it was a good first day. I was proud it worked out, and to be able to get my day job done, too.

It’s far from a fail-proof system, though.

By day two, the teacher showed up over an hour late for the start of school (what can I say? I slept in); one student held his head in his hand and stormed off to his room, saying “I quit school” when I announced it was reading time; and the other student ran out of the classroom during music after being told to “quiet down” because she was singing, unaware the student was recording a song in a music app.

