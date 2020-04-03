Deborah Rose Deborah Rose Photo: Deborah Rose / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Deborah Rose / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Column: There’s a learning curve with distance learning 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Last week was tough.

Distance learning rolled out for New Milford Public Schools March 25.

I had felt pretty good up until then. As I had mentioned in last week’s column, we had had some trial days of our own school activities — and survived with few tears.

I cannot say that about the first three days the kids had to use Google Classroom for their assignments.

My son cried. My daughter cried. I cried.

My daughter screamed. My son yelled. I, unfortunately, swore, a few times.

Timeouts in rooms were issued. Breaks from work were necessary.

A friend reminded me: we survived each day.

It’s true. And I’m sure it’ll get better with each day — I hope — but it’s not easy getting into this new routine.

In last week’s column, I emphasized the need to lower my expectations about everything.

I’ve definitely done that.

The first day we had a late start because we took care of elder loved ones who live more than 50 miles away and needed groceries. Family comes first.

Upon return home, we reviewed the first day’s lesson plans and did what we could before bed.

The second day was awful. We had to play catch up a little and the kids needed one-on-one attention to follow the lesson plans and stay focused.

It’s difficult to divide time between two children who are in different grades and learning different skills, and are expected to complete their work.

My heart goes out to families that have more than two children in the school system.

On day three, I lost my mind after spending several hours at the table with my eldest child, 11, going over just writing assignments, which aren’t his favorite.

My daughter, 9, was on her own, attempting to work her way through her lesson plans.

After a while, she gave up and waited for me to have one-on-one time with her.

I felt pulled in too many directions and I hadn’t even left my house, let alone my dining room table!

By late afternoon, I vented to a few friends via text: “(Forget) distance learning. I think we were all better with our own individualized schedules with life and home skills. Teachers should just email home worksheets for (subjects) and have kids journal for writing. All grades. That simple.”

By Friday night, I was relieved. It was the start of the weekend. I didn’t have to think about school lessons.

Instead, I told myself I’d work on how to better myself as best as I could to lead the kids through the next week of work.

Yeah, that didn’t happen.

I slept in each day, felt a little blue and was unproductive (although I did clean the tub and vacuum).

At night, I binge watched shows to take my mind off of our new reality and earned in “A” in late-night snacking.

Thinking outside the box

I’m eternally grateful for teachers and the administration for working so hard to bring this new way of learning to us in these uncertain days. It is no small task.

