Deborah Rose Deborah Rose Photo: Deborah Rose / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Deborah Rose / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Column: We need to be ‘united’ 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

On any given day, the sound of wailing sirens signals an emergency.

But not last Sunday.

The loud sirens that traveled swiftly on the spring air were welcome as Water Witch Hose Co. #2 led a Parade of Unity throughout town to show its support for the community and bring a little cheer to residents who are staying at home during this pandemic (see centerpiece photo, this page).

The sounds of multiple sirens from fire trucks, ambulances and police cars, and the beeps from Public Works trucks and others were a celebration of sorts, a way to communicate and unite with all during this surreal time in our lives.

Sunday’s event was the first half of a two-day event. The parade will travel through the second half of town this Sunday.

There couldn’t have been a more perfect day for the parade. It kicked off on one of the most beautiful days of the year.

A bright blue sky lifted our gaze upward, rather than down toward our hands that are dry, cracked and sore from repeated washing with soap and water and hand sanitizer.

And a light, warm breeze gave a lift to our hair that for many of us hadn’t been sun kissed in weeks.

I gathered my children and headed to the Village Green, the first part of town through which the parade would pass.

With my children at my side, we made our way to the south end of the Green and watched closely as other families gathered in small groups, too.

Like us, many of them donned face masks, and kept their distance from one another.

I prepped my camera to take pictures for the paper and my mind filled with weighted thoughts as the reality of the day struck me.

This, this time in our life is so historical, I thought to myself.

I glanced down at my children and thought about their future.

What will they tell their children and grandchildren about this time?

Will they recall this moment in their lives when we attended a parade such as this and remember what it meant?

The sound of sirens distracted me from my thoughts. I turned my attention to the bright red trucks heading toward us.

The sirens were loud, real loud at first. And then they faded into the warmth of the day as tears began to slip down my face.

Residents gathered on the Green extended their hands upward and waved, and some called our “thank you” and “God bless.”

The drivers of the parade vehicles and their passengers waved back and smiled.

The smiles were wide and bright. And they remained so as the parade traveled throughout town.

I drove around with the kids, keeping slightly ahead of the parade and periodically stopped to take more photographs before visiting a friend’s house to watch the whole parade again.

As the sirens faded after passing my friend’s house, I looked over to my longtime friend, who was many feet away from me on the grass, and saw her pink cheeks glistening in the mid-afternoon sun.

Read Full Article