Fri Mar 29 2019

Friday, March 29 News
News

Comedy night slated at JCC

on

The Jewish Community Center in Sherman will present a comedy night, led by Steve Bennett, April 6 at 7 p.m.

Bennett, a longtime resident of New York City and Sherman, is a lawyer who began performing as a stand-up comedian four years ago under the stage name "Steve Carl.”

His humor tends toward the observational, with forays into politics and current events.

Joining Bennett will be Nataly Aukar, Steve Carl, Mike Calcagno, Matt Carter, Youngmi Mayer, Ed Prokopski and Jessica Saul.

Tickets are $20 for members and $25 for non-members. Refreshments are BYOB picnic style.

For more information and RSVP, call the 9 Route 39 North center at 860-355-8050 by April 4.

